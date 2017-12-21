Trump: US Must Boost Rare Earths Exploration for National Security Purposes

US President Donald Trump in an executive order urged the private industry to boost mining of critical minerals to protect the national security of the United States.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The presidential executive order called for identifying new sources of critical minerals and for increasing activity at all levels of the supply chain, including exploration, mining, concentration, separation, alloying, recycling and reprocessing critical minerals.

"An increase in private sector domestic exploration, production, recycling, and reprocessing of critical minerals… will reduce our dependence on imports [and] improve our national security and balance of trade, and enhance the technological superiority and readiness of our armed forces," the executive order said on Wednesday.

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Trump Sued by 4 US States Over Coal Mining Lease Program

US domestic production of rare earths has lapsed over the past 20 years, leaving the country almost totally dependent on the materials essential for the production of smart phones and many other high tech devices on imports from China, Kazakhstan and other Asian nations.

"This dependency of the United States on foreign sources creates a strategic vulnerability for both its economy and military to adverse foreign government action, natural disaster, and other events that can disrupt supply of these key minerals," the executive order said.