21 December 2017
    In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Two in Five Americans Favor Trump Impeachment Hearings

    A new poll published Wednesday shows a whopping 41 percent of US citizens support Congress holding impeachment hearings to kick the 45th president out of office.

    The poll, conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News, found that the pro-impeachment crowd was made up of mostly Democrats, but about 7 percent of Republicans also favored removing US President Donald Trump from office as well.

    U.S. President Donald Trump greets well wishers upon his arrival at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas, U.S, October 25, 2017
    Hitting Bottom: Trump Gets Lowest-Ever Fox News Poll Approval Rating

    Just one in three Americans, 33 percent, said they would "definitely" or "probably" vote for the incumbent in 2020, according to the poll. The survey was conducted from December 13 to December 15, included 900 US adult participants and had a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

    Trump held a large celebration on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday afternoon following Congress' passage of a new tax reform bill that he touts as one of the largest tax cuts in US history. The tax bill isn't popular, either: just 24 percent of Americans think the tax plan is a good idea, according to a separate NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday.

    White House economic adviser Gary Cohn was befuddled about why the tax plan is so unpopular. When asked why the bill lacked public support Wednesday morning at an event in Washington hosted by Axios, Cohn replied, "to be honest, I don't know… [middle-income Americans] are getting the largest percentage tax savings of anyone in the whole distribution. So we have clearly not communicated that."

    A picture taken on January 18, 2016 shows vehicles driving on a street in front of the Azadi Tower in the capital Tehran
    Iran Lambasts Trump's Security Strategy as Blame Game for US Political Failures

    Cohn said that the White House and Trump had fought but failed to eliminate a provision in the bill that primarily benefits deep-pocketed investors and private equity fund managers. The provision, known as the carried interest tax provision, was a part of the tax code Trump promised to end during the campaign.

    "We've been trying to cut ‘carried interest' — we probably tried 25 times. We hit opposition in that big white building with the dome at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue every time we tried," Cohn said, referencing the US Capitol rotunda, where Congress meets.

