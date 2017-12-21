US Intelligence Panel to Send New Subpoenas After Deputy FBI Head's Testimony

The US House Intelligence Committee has decided to issue fresh subpoenas after Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe's contradictory testimony about a dossier on the US President Donald Trump, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The panel found McCabe's statements during a closed-door hearing on December 19 contained several conflicts with the testimony of other witnesses. The Intelligence Committee planned subpoenas for personnel at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the media outlet said.

The panel did not release the names of persons who would be summoned, however Fox News suggested that Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and FBI General Counsel James Baker are on the list.

McCabe has been interviewed on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for nearly seven hours. The deputy FBI director was invited to appear before the panel because he handled the controversial dossier collected by former UK intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

The US media reported on the Steele dossier, which included information on Trump's alleged links to Moscow, in January. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a forgery, and Trump himself has denounced the dossier.

At the moment, both the House and the Senate are looking into the alleged interference of Moscow into the presidential election and determining whether Trump's campaign had any ties to the Russian government.

© AP Photo/ D. Ross Cameron US Senate Probes Green Party as Part of Russiagate - Reports

Meantime, another investigation into the purported interference is conducted by the FBI and the DOJ under the guidance of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

US Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump needs to know that Congress will ensure he faces serious consequences if he fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller, anyone else involved in the Russia probe or grants pardons to any witnesses in the investigation

"Congress must make clear to the President that firing the special counsel or interfering with his investigation by issuing pardons of essential witnesses is unacceptable and would have immediate and significant consequences," Warner said.

Warner added it could possibly "provoke a constitutional crisis" if Mueller or any other officials associated with the investigation were fired by Trump.

Russia has denied allegations it interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, calling the accusations absurd. Trump and the Kremlin have also denied allegations of collusion.