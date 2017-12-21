Watchdog: Justin Trudeau Is Under Scrutiny Over Alleged Ethics Violations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under investigation for a vacation he took at the Aga Khan's island last year, Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson said in a news release on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Justin Trudeau accepted the invitation to spend a holiday at the private island in 2014 and spent ten days there at the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017.

"Because there was ongoing official business between the government of Canada and the Aga Khan at the time each invitation was accepted, Mr. Trudeau, as Prime Minister, was in a position to be able to advance some of the matters of interest to the Aga Khan," Dawson said.

The release pointed out the Conflict of Interest Code for members of the House of Commons bars Canadian officials from taking gifts or other benefits that can influence them in the future.

The watchdog said Trudeau traveled on the Aga Khan non-commercial airline in violation of Canada’s Ethics Code.

Trudeau accepted the trip when the government had official dealings with the Aga Khan and, therefore, violated the country’s conflict-of-interest law.

According to Dawson's report, the government of Canada gave almost $330 million to the Aga Khan Foundation for its activities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tanzania and Bangladesh since 1981.