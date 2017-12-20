Register
22:10 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Green Party Presidential Candidate Jill Stein

    'A Kind of Surprise': Stein Finds Herself Targeted by Anti-Russia Smear Campaign

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Former Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein has found herself targeted by the ongoing "Russia collusion" probe. According to the politician, the ongoing smear campaign initially launched by the Democrats in 2016 to demonize Russia has turned into a bipartisan tool to silence and intimidate third parties.

    Jill Stein, a former US Green Party presidential nominee, has fallen prey to the anti-Russian smear campaign focused on Moscow's alleged interference into the 2016 presidential election.

    In a December 20 interview with Democracy Now! Stein underscored that while the Senate Intelligence Committee initially asked her and her campaign for documents as part of its inquiry into the alleged Russian meddling and was "very clear" that it neither targets nor blames the former Green Party presidential candidate, "suddenly the committee changed its story."

    "And then suddenly when it hit the press two days ago this Senate Intelligence Committee changed its story and now, suddenly, we were being investigated for collusion," Stein highlighted. "So this has been a kind of surprise."

    Green party presidential candidate Jill Stein answers questions from members of the media during a campaign stop at Humanist Hall in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016
    © AP Photo/ D. Ross Cameron
    Senate Investigation Into Green Party's Jill Stein Only ‘Criminalizing Diplomacy with Russia'
    Recalling that the anti-Russia smear campaign was initially launched by the Democrats after the 2016 Democratic National Committee email leak that exposed collusion on the part of the Democratic party to sabotage Bernie Sanders, Stein stressed that currently it's a bipartisan effort, involving both Democrats and Republicans.

    "It is a bipartisan benefit here smearing, intimidating and silencing third parties. In addition while for the Democrats this validates their framing of Russia as sort of the 'prime mover' and the major issue in our politics today. For the Republicans it enables them to say that the committee focused on someone else besides Trump," Stein said, commenting on the US mainstream media's recent attacks on her campaign.

    It appears that the major fault with Jill Stein was that the politician attended a banquet sponsored by the Russian news agency RT in 2015 and sat at the table together with former national security adviser to US President Trump, Michael Flynn, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "I've explained a thousand times why I was at the table," Stein said. "We have been completely transparent all along here…. So, somehow, if the intelligence committees have failed to see it, you know, maybe they haven't done their homework yet."

    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan
    © Sputnik/
    RT Editor-in-Chief Glad There Are Concerns in US Over Interpretation of FARA
    Commenting on the campaign against RT America, which was forced to register under The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in November 2017 following a demand issued by the US Justice Department, Stein suggested that the attempts to ostracize RT are "part of the effort to demonize, to vilify the social movements, who are likewise characterized as Russian assets."

    Stein emphasized that her campaign "takes very seriously the issue of interference in the [2016 presidential election]." That is why the former Green Party nominee's campaign kicked off its own inquiry into the voting process, the so-called recount campaign.

    According to Stein, it is necessary to find out whether voting machines or software were subjected to attacks by "foreign governments, gangster networks, or corporations that control voting software." She pointed out that either foreign or domestic meddling in the process of election would be equally inacceptable.

    She warned, "It is very important that the [Russia] inquiry not become a launching pad for political intimidation and for effort to silence political opposition."

    Speaking to Sputnik on Tuesday, David Cobb, Stein's 2016 campaign manager, explained that the ongoing smear campaign resembles nothing but "an example of a new era of McCarthyism."

    Two separate investigations into the alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election, dubbed a "witch hunt" by Trump, are being conducted by the US Congress, on the one hand, and the FBI and the Department of Justice under Special Counsel Robert Mueller, on the other hand.

    The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the claim that Russian interfered in the US 2016 presidential campaign as groundless.

    Related:

    RT Editor-in-Chief Glad There Are Concerns in US Over Interpretation of FARA
    'Free Speech': US Claims Congress Ban for RT Was Supported by Fellow Reporters
    Senate Investigation Into Jill Stein Only ‘Criminalizing Diplomacy with Russia'
    Jill Stein Comes Under Trump Jr.-Russia Probe Scrutiny
    Tags:
    alleged Russian meddling, collusion claims, 2016 US Presidential election, Green Party, Democratic National Committee, Jill Stein, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explore the World With Professional Travel Photographers
    Can’t Get Enough of It
    We Need More Bases
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok