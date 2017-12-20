'Pokemon Go' Breaking New Ground in Apple's AR Software

Pokemon Go, a viral game, which has won the hearts of pocket monster fans all over the world, is moving into a different dimension on the iPhone.

Niantic, a San Francisco-based company, announced it had improved the game, which would rely on built-in Apple ARKit software offering life-like images into real environment and uncovering a “portal” into augmented reality. From now on Pokemon creatures will be able to grow and shrink to fit the settings and even flee when they detect sudden movements.

John Hanke, CEO of “Pokemon Go,” who ironically has largely contributed to the development of Google Maps on Android, has shared his opinion on AR technology, saying that Apple’s software provided the best way to enjoy the game. AR was introduced in 2015 with the emergence of the iPhone 6S and had been gaining ground since then. If the technology proves successful, Apple may release another line of devices designed for AR.