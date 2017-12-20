Register
07:01 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C., U.S. December 18, 2017

    White House: Trump's NSS Shows Washington's Strong Stance on Russia

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    214

    On Monday, Trump unveiled his first National Security Strategy (NSS), which said Russia poses a challenge to the United States by attempting "to erode American security and prosperity."

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump's National Security Strategy demonstrates that the administration has taken a tough position on Russia, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

    "We have been tough on Russia, we have put sanctions on Russia, we have imported energy and impacted them in a big way. The president has not been soft in this process," Sanders said. "Those things were included in the National Security Strategy."

    US troops stand to attention in front of American and Iraqi (R) flags during a handover ceremony near the northern Iraqi town of Hawija
    © AFP 2017/ ALI AL-SAADI
    Ex-CIA Officer: Trump's NSS May Draw US Into More Overseas Conflicts
    However, the US president did not use the same language with respect to Russia during a speech in which he unveiled the new strategy.

    Sarah Sanders said Trump has been clear about his approach to Russia and did not need to read every word from the strategy in order to make his views known.

    The strategy named Russian and Chinese ambitions, the nuclear and missile potential of Iran and North Korea, and international terrorism as key threats to US and global security.

    In his speech, Trump said the United States would pursue a "great partnership" with China and Russia, but would do so in a manner that protects US national security.

    Related:

    National Security Strategy? More Like Infowar Strategy!
    'Cold War Mentality': China Blasts Trump's New National Security Strategy
    White House Cannot Confirm Trump Read 'Every Word' in National Security Strategy
    Trump Reversal in New US National Security Strategy Threatens China, Russia
    Trump: US National Security Strategy Envisions World Energy Dominance
    Tags:
    diplomacy, energy, sanctions, stance, partnership, ambitions, security, White House, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok