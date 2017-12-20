Register
    People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017.

    Most Americans Believe Race Relations Souring Under Trump's Presidency - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    US
    101

    The poll revealed that a majority of Americans (65%) continue to say there are "very strong" or "strong" conflicts between blacks and whites in the US, the survey released by the PEW Research Center said.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A full 60 percent of Americans believe that race relations have deteriorated during President Donald Trump's first year in office, but even more cite rancor between Republicans and Democrats as a problem facing the United States, according to a poll made by the PEW Research Center.

    "Nearly a year into Donald Trump’s presidency, a majority of Americans (60%) say his election has led to worse race relations in the United States," a press release summarizing the poll said.

    Two people stop to comfort a man as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his respect for a friend injured in a car attack on counter protesters after a march organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Bourg
    UN Warns: Charlottesville Violence Indicates US Racism, Xenophobia on the Rise
    But the survey also found that concern over political discord appears to outpace worries over race relations.

    "Far more (86%) say there are strong conflicts between Republicans and Democrats than say the same about conflicts between blacks and whites," the release said.

    As with past polls, whites had a more positive view of race relations than did blacks or Hispanics, with 40 percent of whites saying relations are generally good, compared with 28 percent of blacks and 33 percent of Hispanics, according to the release.

