Register
23:26 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, April 28, 2017

    US House Republicans Push Through Major Tax Reform Bill

    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    201

    Led by Wisconsin Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, the US House of Representatives passed the final version of a tax reform bill on Tuesday. The bill now goes to the Senate.

    The final measure passed with 227 yes votes and 203 no votes. Two House members did not vote.

    No Democrats voted for the tax bill, but the Republican majority in the chamber allowed the legislation, which some are calling the most impactful tax policy change since the 1980s,  to squeak through. A dozen Republicans voted against the tax bill. 

    The US Congress building. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV
    Over 400 US Millionaires Urge US Congress to Avoid Cutting Taxes - Letter

    "Stocks and the economy have a long way to go after the Tax Cut Bill is totally understood and appreciated in scope and size," US President Donald Trump said via Twitter Tuesday morning. 

    Critics maintain that the tax bill disproportionately cuts taxes for the wealthy. Since the bill was slapped together in such a short period of time, with minimal public commentary or  time for stakeholders to appear before Congress in hearings, most analyses have been incomplete. Detractors have also blasted the process by which the bill was passed, saying that closed-door additions of lobbyist-driven provisions was undemocratic and received insufficient public scrutiny. 

    According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress’ official forecaster for tax legislation, the House tax bill provides relief “overwhelmingly skewed” toward filers earning $500,000 a year or more.

    Meanwhile, an International Business Times report published Monday found that more than 25 percent of Republican senators stand to personally benefit from a special provision that cuts taxes for real estate shell corporations.

    A homeless man sits by a barrel fire to keep warm near downtown Detroit. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Duane Burleson
    Tax Reform Plan Reflects US Bid to Become World's Most Unequal Society - UN Rapporteur

    “Fourteen Republican senators hold financial interests in 26 income-generating real-estate partnerships – worth as much as $105 million in total. Those holdings produced between $2.4 million and $14.1 million in rent and interest income earned in 2016,” the IBT reported, citing federal records.

    Trump and his family also stand to benefit substantially from big new tax cuts on real estate limited liability corporations.

    If, and perhaps when, the Senate passes the bill, Trump will have "delivered the most significant tax cut in the history of the nation," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Tuesday.

    Tags:
    tax bill, tax, US House of Representatives, US Congress, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok