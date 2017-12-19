US University Regent Apologizes for Comparing Gays and Pedophiles

A University of Oklahoma regent, Kirk Humphreys, who drew an analogy between gay people and pedophiles on a local talk show, publicly apologized for his controversial statement on Tuesday, according to Associated Press.
"Some of the things I said do not reflect what I believe or the way I have tried to live," Humphreys said. "Let me be clear, I do not think that homosexuality in any way disqualifies a person from full participation as a citizen in our community, including service in public office."
The former Oklahoma City mayor added that he doesn't plan to leave his post at the university's board of regents.
WATCH: Republican regent ignites massive protest at University of Oklahoma after equating homosexuality with pedophilia https://t.co/YdjSVFCUKq— Addie (@adtea) 14 декабря 2017 г.
His controversial statement ignited furor among students, LGBT right advocates and social media users, many of whom have been calling for Humphreys' resignation.
I really love it when idiots like the Regent of U of Oklahoma so proudly display their appalling ignorance. It is especially wonderful when they— JohnMichael Covas (@JohnMichaelEsq) 15 декабря 2017 г.
are supposed to be running a major university.
Oklahomans For Equality says University of Oklahoma Regent Kirk Humphrey must resign.— OklahomaforEquality (@okeq) 16 декабря 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)