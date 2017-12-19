US University Regent Apologizes for Comparing Gays and Pedophiles

The regent's controversial speech sparked outrage among social media users and LGBT rights advocates who demanded his resignation.

A University of Oklahoma regent, Kirk Humphreys, who drew an analogy between gay people and pedophiles on a local talk show, publicly apologized for his controversial statement on Tuesday, according to Associated Press.

"Some of the things I said do not reflect what I believe or the way I have tried to live," Humphreys said. "Let me be clear, I do not think that homosexuality in any way disqualifies a person from full participation as a citizen in our community, including service in public office."

The former Oklahoma City mayor added that he doesn't plan to leave his post at the university's board of regents.

His controversial statement ignited furor among students, LGBT right advocates and social media users, many of whom have been calling for Humphreys' resignation.

