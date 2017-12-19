US States Sue Trump Admin. Over Suspension of Obama-Era Methane Leak Rules

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US states of California and Mexico have filed a lawsuit to force compliance with an Obama-era regulation intended to plug leaks of methane from oil wells, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced in a joint press release on Tuesday.

"California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a lawsuit today against the Trump Administration over its decision to suspend the Waste Prevention Rule," the release said. "By suspending the Waste Prevention Rule, the Trump administration is effectively threatening the health of our families and our environment."

On October 4, 2017, the two states won a ruling from US District Court in California forcing the administration to immediately implement the rule.

However, the Trump administration sidestepped the decision by publishing a notice of proposed rulemaking the following day, thereby placing the court order in limbo.

President Trump has ordered a sweeping review of regulations imposed under his predecessor, claiming that excessive costs imposed by bureaucratic rule-making helps explain a decade of sluggish US economic growth.