19 December 2017
    U.S. vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) stands with members of her family in Minneapolis, Minnesota September 3, 2008

    Nuclear Family: Sarah Palin's Son Beats Up His Dad in Drug-Fueled Rampage

    © REUTERS/ John Gress/File Photo
    This is not the first violent incident, involving the former Alaskan governor's son, who was earlier detained on suspicion of hitting his former girlfriend.

    This Monday, Track Palin, the eldest son of the governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, was arrested for beating up his father, Todd Palin, at a family home.

    The affidavit filed by police officer Adam LaPointe revealed that the conflict was sparked by a telephone dispute over the ownership of a truck with Todd telling his son not to come pick up the car, as he was drinking and taking prescription drugs at that time.

    "Track told him he was [going to] come anyway to beat his ass," the document read.

    Todd Palin then confronted his offspring at the door with a gun, yet the 28-year-old managed to break into the house and started beating up his dad, inflicting significant injuries to his head.

    Sarah Palin then called the police to the scene, claiming that the younger Palin was "freaking out and was on some type of medication."

    Upon arriving, the responding officers found the older Palin bleeding from a number of wounds to the head.

    When they approached the younger Palin, he called them "peasants" and told them to drop their weapons before fleeing to the roof of the house.

    He was eventually apprehended by the law enforcement officers and charged with burglary, assault and criminal mischief.

    The Palin family refused to comment, issuing a statement through family lawyer John Tiemessen.

    "Given the nature of actions addressed… by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further."

    "They ask that the family's privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request," the statement read.

    Sarah Palin, who was John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential elections, driving on a platform of conservative Republicanism, landed in hot water in 2016, when Track was charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

    Tags:
    assault, relatives, alcohol, burglary, truck, relations, drugs, fight, nuclear, Sarah Palin, United States, Alaska
    Ok