Health Issues? Trump's Way of Drinking Water Makes a Huge Splash Among Netizens

Trump’s health has already become a subject of mass concern (and mockery), when he slurred words during his speech on the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This time viewers observed another weird habit.

While delivering a speech in Washington, as he unveiled his National Security Strategy, the US President used a moment of applause to take a small break and drink some water. What struck viewers most was his bizarre manner of holding the glass using both hands.

A real President drinks water with confidence. Trump on the other hand drinks like 4 year old from a sippy cup😎 pic.twitter.com/RguPKGOXId — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) 19 декабря 2017 г.

President Obama patiently attempts to teach Trump how to hold a glass with 1 hand, but Trump is unable to grasp the 'concept'. #TinyHands, perhaps is a factor… pic.twitter.com/tMFlQ8G3OS — Kathy Hardin (@ugottalaff937) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Undoubtedly, his “drinking technique” has made Twitter go bananas, with users comparing Trump with his predecessor…

…and poking fun at the gaffe and his “tiny hands.”

Disney trolls Trump by adding a glass of water to the new Trump animatronic in the Hall of Presidents. Well played, Mickey. pic.twitter.com/dpNQXBHEVk — Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) 19 декабря 2017 г.

What is it with Trump and his two-handed chimpmunk-like style of drinking water? pic.twitter.com/0BvrYiDiRr — Tom the Dancing Bug (@RubenBolling) 18 декабря 2017 г.

I have seen Trump drink water with two hands several times now. Is it because his hands are so small, he physically cannot hold on to a normal-sized glass with one hand? #TinyHandTrump pic.twitter.com/zLtPgLuWed — Labomski (@labomski) 19 декабря 2017 г.

LOL I tell my 4 year olds to use both hands when they hold the cup for this exact reason — David & Josh (@RockandLedge) 18 декабря 2017 г.

But there were those who were concerned with Trump’s health…

Again? Yes, this is concerning. Something neurological is definitely wrong here, and Alzheimer's is tbe prime suspect. It can progress faster under stress. — Deborah (@debi66) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Anyone else think he holds glass in both hands to cover up tremors? Another symptom of dementia. — LesleyC (@ClaffL) 19 декабря 2017 г.

He’s having neurological problems — mark my wordshttps://t.co/eMGLZv82mF — Norma (@norma_demby) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Trump drinking water w/2 hands — I'm saying Lewy Body Dementia (LBD). Associated w/Parkinson's. Balance problems, tremor, delusions, variable confusion/alertness, deficit in executive function & ability to understand visual information, disorganized speech, anxiety/paranoia — b thwaite (@TwoSparrows) 18 декабря 2017 г.

Ironically, Trump has previously mocked US Senator Marco Rubio for the way he drinks water. During his speech he paused to reach for a bottle of water while keeping his eye on the camera. Trump tweeted in response: "Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact."

READ MORE:'Presi-Dent': 'Tonight Show' Mocks Trump's Slurred Speech (VIDEO)

The White House has already called all speculation over Trump’s health “ridiculous,” when he slurred words during a speech on Jerusalem, but reported that the president would undergo a full physical examination to dispel all the myths.