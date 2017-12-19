Register
19:22 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The White House in Washington, D.C.

    They Did It: White House Officially Accuses North Korea of #WannaCry

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    US
    Get short URL
    23637

    US White House Homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Tom Bossert has officially accused North Korea of the WannaCry cyberattacks that infected hundreds of thousands computers around the world.

    The official statement by Tom Bossert, Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser, comes in his op-ed published Monday in the Wall Street Journal.

    "The attack was widespread and cost billions, and North Korea is directly responsible," the statement reads.

    "We do not make this allegation lightly. It is based on evidence," Bossert writes. "The United Kingdom attributes the attack to North Korea, and Microsoft traced the attack to cyber affiliates of the North Korean government."

    According to Bossert, Microsoft and Facebook took initiative and stopped attacks from North Korean hackers as they were taking place last week without any coordination or assistance from the federal government.

    In its turn, Facebook has announced that it had deleted accounts on a platform operated by a hacking group affiliated with North Korea.

    Who Are to Blame?

    According to the statement, North Korea must be held accountable for the attack.

    "Stopping malicious behavior like this starts with accountability," he writes. "Malicious hackers belong in prison, and totalitarian governments should pay a price for their actions."

    The statement also mentions other countries: unsurprisingly, those are Iran and (of course) Russia.

    "We brought charges against Iranian hackers who hacked several US companies, including HBO. If those hackers travel, we will arrest them and bring them to justice," Bossert writes, also mentioning the Kaspersky software scandal.

    The statement also mentions a direct and one-sided action against North Korea.

    "When we must, the US will act alone to impose costs and consequences for cyber malfeasance," the statement reads.

    "Mr. Trump has already pulled many levers of pressure to address North Korea's unacceptable nuclear and missile developments, and we will continue to use our maximum pressure strategy to curb Pyongyang's ability to mount attacks, cyber or otherwise," it says in conclusion.

    More Accusations Follow

    Thomas Bossert has stated that many countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan what North Korea stands behind the WannaCry attack.

    Britain's Foreign Office minister Tariq Ahmad has commented on the matter, saying that according to Britain's National Cyber Security Centre's probe, North Korea's Lazarus hack group was allegedly behind one of the most massive cyber attacks that hit the UK.

    "The indiscriminate use of the WannaCry ransomware demonstrates North Korean actors using their cyber programme to circumvent sanctions," Ahmad said.

    The attack began on Friday, May 12, 2017, and infected more than 230,000 computers in over 150 countries within just a single day. Many companies and public services around the world were affected. The ransomware demanded $300 to $600 in bitcoins as ransom.

    Related:

    WannaCry Some More? Cybercriminals Using NSA Hacking Tools to Attack Citizens
    US Prosecutor Claims Expert Who Halted WannaCry Admits to Creating Kronos Trojan
    New Ransomware Similar to WannaCry Appeared in China
    Ransomware May Make You 'WannaCry,' Yet Makes Up Less Than 1% of Cyber Threats
    Tags:
    statement, WannaCry virus, White House, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok