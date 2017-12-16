Senior Democrat Spies Republican Threat to Russiagate Investigations

A senior member of the House Intelligence Committee warned that members of the US Republican Party are apparently poised to shut down the investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"I’m increasingly worried Republicans will shut down the House intelligence committee investigation at the end of the month," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca), member of the House Intelligence Committee, said.

He added that Republicans may also be seeking to thwart the investigation into the alleged ties between US President Donald Trump and Russia led by special counsel Robert Mueller, pointing at “the attacks on [Robert] Mueller, the DoJ [the Department of Justice] and FBI this week”, the Guardian reports.

"By shutting down the congressional investigations when they continue to discover new and important evidence, the White House can exert tremendous pressure to end or curtail [Robert] Mueller’s investigation or cast doubt on it. We cannot let that happen," Schiff said

Schiff’s comments come as the Department of Justice authorized the release of some 375 messages that were exchanged by FBI officers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were assigned to the Special Counsel's investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

The two officers in question demeaned US President Donald Trump in their exchange, calling him an "idiot" as well as expressing their support for Democrat Hillary Clinton, apparently exhibiting a strong anti-Trump bias that may have compromised the integrity of the Special Counsel's probe.