XXX Rated Example: Teaching About Net Neutrality Through Porn

As the US government appears to be on track to dispense with net neutrality, pornography has unexpectedly become an excellent tool to help illustrate the changes that may soon befall the Internet users.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted Thursday to get rid of the net neutrality protective measures imposed during the Obama administration, which raised concerns about Internet service providers gaining the ability to exploit users for their benefit.

Last month American screenwriter Bess Kalb explained in a series of tweets how the abolishment of net neutrality may affect ordinary users, using porn as an example.

"Net Neutrality" means corporations can't pay to manipulate how you use the internet (PORN).

If this goes away, not only will all your data (PORN HABITS) be scrutinized by telecom companies, they can decide how fast your internet works on certain websites (YOUR PORN WON'T LOAD). — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) 21 ноября 2017 г.

And in case the audience finds her verbal arguments too boring, Bell also included a picture that illustrates her point (Safe For Work).

Okay, I understand that ANY explanation of why we need to save Net Neutrality is too boring, so here it is in one, easy picture: pic.twitter.com/928Oaj7AaS — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) 21 ноября 2017 г.

​The FCC decision did not escape the watchful eye of Pornhub, one of the world’s largest porn websites, with the employee in charge of the website’s Twitter account offering a blunt assessment of the situation.

Some people also referred to the issue of porn when voicing their opinion on the repeal of net neutrality.

Wait until people realize how this will impact their access to porn. That's when the fight for #NetNeutrality will begin to feel like something they should have paid closer attention to — Kara (@klup2000lbs) 14 декабря 2017 г.

Found the one thing that can bring uptight conservatives and the porn industry together.

Fighting #NetNeutrality — S𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊 D𝖔𝖌𝖔𝖔𝖉 (@realBigBalls) 14 декабря 2017 г.