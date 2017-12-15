Seconds to Spare: NYC Commuters Rescue Unconscious Man from Subway Tracks

While morning commute drama usually comes only in the form of train delays and traffic jams, this was not the case for a group of Brooklyn commuters heading to work in the Big Apple Thursday.

Liliana Vicente was trying to record a selfie video at the Avenue H station in Flatbush when she noticed a man passed out on the train tracks.

"Sir, sir, please wake up," Vicente, who began to film the incident, yelled to the man. "Sir! Please wake up! Sir, wake up!"

Others soon chimed in after realizing what was going on.

"Wake up! Sir, please wake up!" Vicente continued as she heard the sounds of an oncoming train getting closer and closer. "Sir, wake up! Oh no, wake up!"

As Vicente continues to film the situation, fellow commuters then began to wave their hands at the operator in the hopes of getting the train to stop.

"No! Stop!" commuters can be heard yelling out. "Stop! Stop!"

Nearly a minute would go by before their efforts would prove successful.

"My God, Vicente said. "Thank God the train has stopped."

But the good Samaritan didn't miss a beat in the rescue, quickly climbing down a ladder leading to the tracks. Once there, Vicente, aided by fellow commuters, was able to pull the man off the tracks.

Vicente later told CBS New York she feared the worst — that the train would run over the sleeping man. "He didn't even realize he's unconscious. He was like, ‘I want to go home.'"

The man was later taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for head injuries after paramedics arrived on the scene.

"You never know what can happen," Vicente said. "It can happen to you, it can happen to me."

Officials have yet to release a statement on how the man had fallen.