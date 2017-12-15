Discharged White House Aid Declares 'Black Woman Civil War'

A recently resigned White House aide and former participant in the first season of The Apprentice has apparently engaged in a ‘war of words’ with Good Morning America host over a diss.

Omarosa Manigault has responded to a verbal jab made against her by Good Morning America host Robin Peters made after the former’s interview on Thursday.

Following Manigault’s interview with GMA host Michael Strahan during which the former White House staffer said she has "quite a story to tell," the show’s co-host Robin Peters said "I’m sure she’ll be selling that story," finishing her remark with "Bye, Felicia" – a phrase originating from 1995 crime comedy ‘Friday’ and which, according to the film’s star Ice Cube, is "the phrase to get anyone out of your face”.

Start your morning with Robin Roberts hitting Omarosa with the bye Felicia pic.twitter.com/Ut7HEekip6 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) 14 декабря 2017 г.

Manigault, however, was apparently not amused by the remark.

"That was petty. It’s a black woman civil war," she told Inside Edition in a text message.

Earlier on Wednesday Omarosa Manigault has resigned from her position as a White House aide, sparking rumors about her actually being fired and even being escorted from the premises by the Secret Service, though both Manigault and the agency denied these claims.