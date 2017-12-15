Register
01:35 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Internet

    Three US States to File Lawsuits to Stop Net Neutrality Rollback

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    140

    Three US states are set to file lawsuits against the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) decision to reverse net neutrality regulations.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The attorneys general of New York, Washington and California announced on Thursday that the three US states will file lawsuits against the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) decision to reverse net neutrality regulations.

    "This is not just an attack on the future of our internet," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement. "It’s an attack on all New Yorkers, and on the integrity of every American's voice in government – and we will fight back.”

    Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in a separate statement on Thursday his intention to file a legal challenge against the FCC's decision to roll back net neutrality. Ferguson said his office would file a petition for review in the coming days.

    A woman hold a sign that reads Stop Corporate Greed during a protest at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    FCC Votes to Overturn Obama-Era Net Neutrality Regulations
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office issued a statement saying the state would likely join the lawsuit. It also condemned the FCC's decision and vowed to ensure that the Internet "can continue to represent freedom and opportunity, innovation and fairness."

    Earlier on Thursday, the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality rules imposed under former US President Barack Obama, saying the measure was needed to promote innovation and halt the government's micromanagement of the internet. A party-line vote ended the regulations, with three Republican commissioners on the five-member panel voting to end the rules.

    Consumer advocacy groups and technology companies have long championed net neutrality, which they say is needed to prevent big Internet service providers from slowing or blocking the delivery of competitors' content.

    "Net neutrality is just the idea that your internet service provider can't interfere with your internet traffic when you're going to a website. They can't slow it down because they don't like the site or it's competitive to them and they can't charge you more to access certain websites," web designer and technologist Chris Garrafa told Radio Sputnik last month.

    Related:

    Bot Scandal: Over Half of FCC Net Neutrality Comments Are Fake
    Ending Net Neutrality a ‘Class Issue’ That Threatens Free Speech, Opportunity
    US Agency to Vote on Overturning Obama-Era 'Net Neutrality' Rules - Reports
    Tags:
    lawsuit, net neutrality, FCC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok