Ohio to Ban Abortion Over Down Syndrome Diagnosis

The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that forbids doctors from performing abortions at the behest of women after their fetuses have been diagnosed with Down Syndrome, the most common chromosomal disorder.

According to a proposed law, pregnant women will be effectively prevented from having an abortion in the state of Ohio if it's been found through genetic testing that their babies will be born with Down Syndrome. The bill passed following a 20-12 vote, and is set to be delivered to the office of Republican Governor John Kasich, who has 10 days to sign it into law.

While mothers are not expected to face any criminal charges, their physicians will lose their medical licenses if they perform an abortion with the knowledge that the fetus has the disorder, and be charged with a fourth-degree felony.

The pro-life movement is cheering the expected passage of the bill.

“Every Ohioan deserves the right to life, no matter how many chromosomes they have,” said Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, who added that he expected Governor Kasich to sign the legislation into law, as he'd promised in 2015.

However, the social media burst with pro-choice comments:

What happens if the mom having the child doesn’t have the help or money to care for a child with needs? They will be put up for adoption, in the system, waiting for someone to adopt a special needs child. When will our government think about long term solutions and actually help — Mel Majors (@mel_majors) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Do people who support this bill also support programs to assist with the challenges often faced by people with Down Syndrome? — Jeremy (@rocket2pluto) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Get ready for a bunch of kids with DS in the foster care system then. "Pro-Life" folks won't even adopt the kids already in the system (even though it'd only take 1 per church to end foster care). — Tennille (@stardirt) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Maybe there should be comprehensive resources and support for these families. I mean abortion is an issue that has wide ranges of factors… these children also suffer from high numbers of unreported abuse. Provide the family with tools that will help them. — Denise Nungaray (@DeniseBeeeeeee) 13 декабря 2017 г.

If Governor Kasich signs the bill, Ohio will become the third state (after Indiana and North Dakota) to pass a law prohibiting abortions due to fetal anomalies.

Thanks to genetic screening, Down Syndrome births are becoming a thing of the past in many countries such as Iceland. However, many Americans are opposed to the practice on religious grounds.