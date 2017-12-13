Register
23:52 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

    ‘Huge Victory’: DC Judge Drops Felony Riot Charges Against Six J20 Defendants

    © REUTERS/ Adrees Latif
    US
    Get short URL
    241

    In what was described as a “huge victory” by Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America, a federal judge on Wednesday dropped the felony riot charges against the first six of the more than 160 J20 protesters currently facing trial for alleged crimes committed during protests against US President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

    The judge decided to drop the felony riot charges after character witnesses testified on Tuesday that the protesters facing trial were peaceful during the demonstrations.

    During the weeks of testimony, prosecutors collected videos of property destruction from security cameras and cellphones and questioned police officers and store owners. Despite lacking evidence that the defendants on trial personally caused that damage, prosecutors are still claiming that all the protesters involved bear responsibility. Instead of evaluating each defendant's case individually, attorneys are making each and every defendant responsible for any criminal actions committed by any of the others who were arrested during the protests.

    "The prosecution has no evidence to demonstrate that the people who faced trial are responsible for the charges they face. The judge agreed with the defense that all of the evidence provided by the prosecution cannot be interpreted by a reasonable jury to include indictment, even though the government spent five weeks presenting their case exhaustively. They had lots of powerpoints and lots of testimony but it was still a weak case," Sam Menefee-Libbey, spokesperson for Dead City Legal Posse, a group of activists and legal support workers in DC helping support the protesters, told Sputnik.

    Menefee-Libbey is not surprised that the judge agreed with the defense.

    "This is something that we anticipated — for the government's case to be weak. They blanket charged everyone with some serious felonies and we are cautiously optimistic for what this could mean for future defendants."

    Menefee-Libbey also pointed out that the six defendants currently facing trial could still be charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors including property destruction. If convicted, they could face a maximum of 51 years in prison.

    One of the six defendants on trial now is Alexei Wood, a San Antonio photojournalist, who captured the January 20 protest through livestream video.

    Wood's footage was used as evidence to convince DC Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovitz to drop the charges. Wood's video shows him taking digital-camera photos from the sidelines. He is also seen running in front of the group of demonstrators to get a different angle. Occasionally, Wood is heard yelling "Whoo!" as he tapes protesters spray-painting buildings and throwing rocks through windows. He is also seen pointing the camera to himself to document his reactions to the protest. Toward the end of the footage, Wood flashes his badge to identify himself as a media staffer when police intervene.

    "Criminal laws should require criminal intent, and so if a journalist is covering the story, that does not constitute criminal intent," Alexandra Ellerbeck, North America program coordinator for Committee to Protect Journalists, said to the New York Times recently.

    "He [Wood] wasn't vandalizing property, and the charges against him are incredibly extreme," Wood's lawyer, Brett E. Cohen, recently expressed to the paper.

    Wood could have faced up to 61 years in prison if convicted of the rioting and destruction of property charges against him.

    "The government has not informed me as to why Mr. Wood's case involved any greater degree of culpability than [that] of the other journalists who were ultimately not charged," Cohen added in a recent email to the New York Times.

    There are still more than 160 defendants waiting to face trial. If convicted, some of these protesters could be sentenced to decades behind bars.

    Related:

    After Legal Threat, US Park Service Agrees to Grant Inauguration Protest Permits
    Massive Protest Planned in Portland for Trump's Inauguration
    Demonstrators Protest Against Trump in Mexico City on Inauguration Day
    'Peaceful Protest' Continues Into Evening in Portland After Trump Inauguration
    Trump Has Been Considering Firing Comey Since Taking Office on January 20
    Tags:
    inauguration, protesters, Defend J20, J20, Donald Trump, Washington, DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok