22:20 GMT +313 December 2017
    White House Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault arrives for the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Washington

    You’re Fired? The Apprentice Star Turned White House Staffer Resigns

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Omarosa Manigault, a quarrelsome contestant of the first season of the TV show The Aprentice, who was appointed a White House aide, will leave her post on January 20, 2018, a year after Donald Trump's the inauguration.

    “Omarosa Manigault resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” White House press secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday. “We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

    Manigault joined the White House as trump’s top adviser for communications with African-American and women’s groups after her work for Trump’s presidential campaign.

    The reason for the resignation was not immediately clear, however, media speculations suggested that the aide could have actually been fired. There were reports about some controversies during Manigault’s tenure.

    Politico reported that the 43-year old adviser invited some of the 39 members of her bridal party to the White House for a photoshoot in April though she was unsure if she was allowed to.

    She also had also a dramatic verbal clash at a summer National Association of Black Journalists conference with a panelist who questioned her support for President Trump’s stance on Charlottesville’s racially charged riots.

    New York Times reporter Yamiche Alcindor on Wednesday took to Twitter to comment on Manigault’s exit from the administration, saying the controversial figure was dismissed.

    This resignation is the latest in a series of similar instances. It has been reported that Dina Powell, Trump's deputy national security adviser, plans to leave after the President's first year in office.

