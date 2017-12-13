You’re Fired? The Apprentice Star Turned White House Staffer Resigns

Omarosa Manigault, a quarrelsome contestant of the first season of the TV show The Aprentice, who was appointed a White House aide, will leave her post on January 20, 2018, a year after Donald Trump's the inauguration.

“Omarosa Manigault resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” White House press secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday. “We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Manigault joined the White House as trump’s top adviser for communications with African-American and women’s groups after her work for Trump’s presidential campaign.

The reason for the resignation was not immediately clear, however, media speculations suggested that the aide could have actually been fired. There were reports about some controversies during Manigault’s tenure.

Politico reported that the 43-year old adviser invited some of the 39 members of her bridal party to the White House for a photoshoot in April though she was unsure if she was allowed to.

She also had also a dramatic verbal clash at a summer National Association of Black Journalists conference with a panelist who questioned her support for President Trump’s stance on Charlottesville’s racially charged riots.

Here's just part of the segment that devolved into a shouting match between @OMAROSA and the moderator. #NABJ17 pic.twitter.com/dzgvrYMuNg — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) 11 августа 2017 г.

New York Times reporter Yamiche Alcindor on Wednesday took to Twitter to comment on Manigault’s exit from the administration, saying the controversial figure was dismissed.

On Omarosa's exit: I just talked to sources who tell me Omarosa was let go yesterday and that she was escorted off of the White House grounds by security. They say she is now calling friends saying that she left voluntarily because her year anniversary was coming up. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) 13 декабря 2017 г.

This resignation is the latest in a series of similar instances. It has been reported that Dina Powell, Trump's deputy national security adviser, plans to leave after the President's first year in office.