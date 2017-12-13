'Behind the Wall of Sleep:' World Mourns Pat DiNizio, Voice of The Smithereens

The New Jersey rock musician, whose band sold millions of records, has died several days after indicating on his Facebook page that he was recovering from a recent injury and was looking forward to returning to the road.

Pat DiNizio, the founder and lead singer of the multi-platinum band The Smithereens died on Tuesday at the age of 62. The sad news was published on the group's official website and via social media accounts.

No particular cause of death was disclosed; however, it has been known that the musician had previously injured his neck and back during a fall. The Smithereens have been forced to cancel several tour dates in the wake of the frontman's health issues, but the rocker insisted that "reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated."

"Trust me, I'm not on my deathbed or anywhere near it," he wrote on his Facebook late in September.

In his latest update posted on December 9, DiNizio wrote that he was recovering at home, "doing the very best" to get in shape for the group's upcoming shows.

Countless messages of condolence poured in after the band's fans found out about the death of the musician.

R.I.P. Pat DiNizio, one of the all-time great New Jersey rockers. You will be missed. #Smithereens — Bob Malone (@pianomalone) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Pat DiNizio was an artist of extraordinary taste and talent, a true Jersey rock legend, and one hell of a sweet guy. May he rest in peace, may The Smithereens be played LOUD in his honor. #PatDinizio #TheSmithereens pic.twitter.com/7DGqfusb4y — R. Lynch (@LynchByLynch) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Pat DiNizio of the Smithereens has gone forever"Behind the Wall of Sleep"… RIP — Michael Coates (@Jukehorse50) 13 декабря 2017 г.

The Smithereens' drummer Dennis Diken and bassist Mike Mesaros dedicated touching posts to their friend.

The music community also took to Twitter to express their grief.

Really sorry to hear about the passing of Pat DiNizio of the Smithereens, a man who learned from the greats & could craft an effortless, classic pop song…had the pleasure of meeting him a few times, he was complimentary & down to earth. Rest easy thanks for the music & memories — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Need time to process the death of the incredible Pat Dinizio-saddened — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Having a hard time believing Pat DiNizio has left this world. At their peak, the Smithereens could sound like the best band in the world. https://t.co/J3Qo4xZnat — Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Songwriter Diane Warren, known for hundreds of her hit songs, and Michael Mills, founder of the alternative rock band R.E.M., also joined in shortly after the sad news emerged.

Oh no Pat DiNizio has passed away. Loved him. We did an amazing song together yrs ago. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Pat DiNizio. Always enjoyed speaking with him and hearing him play. R.I.P. Pat. #smithereens https://t.co/MSnO6sSzyM — Mike Mills (@m_millsey) 13 декабря 2017 г.

Pat DiNizio founded The Smithereens with fellow musicians in 1980 in Carteret, New Jersey, US. He was not just the "voice of the band," but also a guitarist and a songwriter.

Best known for a string of modest hits including "Only a Memory," "Blood and Roses," "A Girl Like You" and "Behind the Wall of Sleep," the band released eleven studio albums.