Register
04:09 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A white nationalist demonstrator with a helmet and shield walks into Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

    Officials Deny Permit for White Nationalist Event on Anniversary of Deadly Rally

    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    On Monday, officials from Charlottesville, Virginia, denied a permit request submitted by far-right organizer Jason Kessler, who wanted to host another Unite the Right rally on the one-year anniversary of his deadly August event.

    According to a three-paragraph decision signed by Maurice Jones, the Charlottesville city manager, officials concluded that the event would endanger public safety and that ultimately, the city did not have the proper resources to prevent a clash between opposing parties.

    "The proposed demonstration or special event presents a danger to public safety and it cannot be accommodated within a reasonable allocation of city funds and/or police resources," the notice says, according to The Washington Post.

    White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share
    Charlottesville Revisited: White Nationalists Hold New Torch-Lit Protest
    "The applicant requests that police keep ‘opposing sides' separate and that police ‘leave' a ‘clear path into event without threat of violence,' but [the] city does not have the ability to determine or sort individuals according to what ‘side' they are on, and no reasonable allocation of city funds or resources can guarantee that event participants will be free of any ‘threat of violence,'" the notice continued..

    In response to the declaration, Kessler called the move "bogus" and that it "should be reversed in court."

    "We're going to be suing Charlottesville for this and many other civil rights violations starting early next year," the organizer wrote in an email to the Post, later adding that "the rally is still happening."

    When submitting the application in late November, Kessler stated that the 2018 event was aimed to memorialize "the sacrifices made by political dissidents" and "rally against civil rights abuses," according to The Hill.

    Hacker
    CC0
    ‘We Will Come For You': Anonymous Declares War on White Nationalists (VIDEO)
    The city also turned down four permit requests submitted by Kessler's supporters and opponents for areas in and around the park that still houses the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

    Though the August event was marked by violence from the beginning, as white nationalists and counter-protesters clashed over the removal of Confederate statues in the US, the rally took a deadly turn when James Fields, Jr. allegedly plowed his car into a group of protesters, killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old activist, and injuring 19 others.

    Two Virginia state troopers who were monitoring the event also died that day after their helicopter crashed.

    Related:

    Organizers Blame Law Enforcement for Unrest at Charlottesville Rally
    Lawsuit Seeks White Nationalist Rally Ban in Charlottesville
    US Charlottesville Schools on Lockdown Amid Mass Shooting Threat - Police
    Charlottesville Protest Organizer Released on Bond After Perjury Indictment
    Tags:
    white nationalists, Charlottesville, Virginia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok