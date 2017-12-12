Trump, Senators in Twitter War Over Misconduct Allegations (PHOTOS)

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump launched a Twitter war when he called Senator Kristen Gillibrand “used” and a “lightweight,” only to face an immediate counterattack by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who declared that the president was “slut-shaming” his female colleague.

Trump on Tuesday attacked Gillibrand on Twitter, calling her a "lightweight" who "would do anything" for campaign contributions.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump Should Resign Over Accusations of Sexual Misconduct - US Senator

Trump lashed out after the New York Democrat urged him to resign over the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him by three women: Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks, who spoke out publicly against the president again this week.

"President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won't hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him," Gillibrand tweeted Monday.

However, on Tuesday, Trump pushed back, arguing that the allegations are "false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 In a Tuesday tweet, Trump wrote, "Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!" Within an hour of Trump's tweet, Gillibrand tweeted a response: "You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office." — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 ​Gillibrand was one of the 56 female Democratic lawmakers who called on the US House of Representatives' Oversight Committee on Monday to investigation the sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

On Tuesday, Sen. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, accused Trump of slut-shaming Gillibrand in his tweet.

Warren rushed to Gillibrand's defense, accusing the president of attempting to "slut-shame" the senator.

"Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted," Warren wrote.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

​The Democratic Women's Working Group sent a letter signed by 56 lawmakers to committee chair Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Monday, stating, "At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct. We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with the accusations."

On Monday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump and vowed to deliver a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts of his interactions with the women would exonerate the president. She has yet to provide that list.

The women who came forward Monday on NBC's Today show with Megyn Kelly previously accused Trump of unwanted kissing and groping during the 2016 presidential election.

"It was heartbreaking last year," Holvey said on the show. "We're private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there to try and show America who this man is and how he views women, and for them to say, ‘Eh, we don't care,' it hurt."