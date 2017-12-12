Bangladeshi Police Question Family of Suspect in NYC Attack - Reports

The New York authorities explain why the explosion, that rocked central Manhattan on Monday, could have been much worse.

The Bangladeshi Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) are questioning family members, in particular, the wife, father-in-law, and mother-in-law, of 27-year-old Akayed Ullah identified by the New York Police Department as the suspect in the Manhattan terrorist attack, the New Age daily reported, adding that the three relatives have not been detained yet.

According to the media outlet, Ullah visited Bangladesh in September and returned to the United States in October.

READ MORE: Manhattan Terror Attack Suspect Identified as Akayed Ullah — New York Police

At the same time, Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence in the New York City Police Department John Miller has stated to the CBS broadcaster that yesterday's explosion in the heart of downtown Manhattan could "have been far, far worse."

"It didn’t function with the force and power that the recipe intended it to," Miller stated.

According to the NYPD, Ullah moved to the US from Bangladesh about seven years ago and was allegedly "making statements" that the attack had been carried out in the name of Daesh.

BREAKING VIDEO: Moment of explosion at 42nd St and 8th Avenue in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/JwygdnnwNb — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) 11 декабря 2017 г.

During the attack, the suspect himself was injured with burns and lacerations, while three others sustained minor wounds after he allegedly detonated a bomb inside a New York City subway passageway near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, injuring three people.

READ MORE: PHOTOS of Alleged Suspect in NYC Explosion Surface Online

According to Miller's previous statements, the device was based on a pipe bomb. It was affixed to the suspect with a combination of velcro and zip ties.

Addressing the issue during a joint press conference with police representatives and the New York governor, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio stated that authorities believe that the suspect in the Manhattan explosion acted alone, however, an investigation into the attack was underway.