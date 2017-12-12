Register
14:30 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former U.S. soldier Charles Robert Jenkins waves upon arriving at a Jakarta hotel from North Korea in this July 9, 2004 file photo

    Saga Ends: US Cold War Defector to North Korea Dies at 77

    © REUTERS/ Darren Whiteside/File photo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Charles Jenkins, a former US Army sergeant, became a Cold War enigma after his defection to North Korea in 1965, where he appeared in propaganda movies about “evil US spies" and taught English.

    Charles Jenkins died on Monday on Sado Island, Japan, where he was living with his wife Hitomi Soga. He collapsed outside his home and later died in hospital due to an unknown cause, The Japan Times reported.

    Jenkins was one of a handful of US military personnel to defect across the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Korean states, Jenkins was held in North Korea for nearly four decades teaching English at the Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies and, in 1982, appeared as an evil American in the North Korean propaganda film "Unsung Heroes," The Telegraph wrote.

    Charles Jenkins hoped that once in North Korea, he could seek asylum with the Soviet Embassy, and eventually return to the United States in a prisoner swap.

    South Korean pop group Girls' Generation
    CC BY 2.0 / LG전자
    K-Pop Therapy? NK Soldier, Defector Enjoying South Korean Music and US TV Series
    While in North Korea, he met Hitomi Soga, a Japanese woman who had been abducted by North Korean agents in 1978 as part of an effort to teach the Japanese language and culture to intelligence agents.

    The two tied the knot shortly after they first met in 1980.

    In 2004, Charles Jenkins was allowed to leave North Korea and rejoin Soga, who was freed in 2002 and returned to Japan.

    In Japan, he reported for duty at the local US military headquarters.

    After being court-martialed, serving a 30-day sentence for desertion, he was  given a dishonorable discharge.

    READ MORE:North Korean DMZ Defector Shot Five Times in Escape, Expected to Survive

    Jenkins, Hitomi Soga and their two North Korean-born daughters then moved to Soga’s rural hometown in Niigata Prefecture where he worked in a local gift shop and wrote a book about his experiences in North Korea.

    Related:

    K-Pop Therapy? NK Soldier, Defector Enjoying South Korean Music and US TV Series
    North Korean DMZ Defector Shot Five Times in Escape, Expected to Survive
    Tags:
    life story, defector, death, marriage, Hitomi Soga, Charles Jenkins, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok