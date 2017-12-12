Register
12:59 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    School bus

    Sandy Hook Families Seek to Prevent New Massacres With Heart-Wrenching VIDEOs

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    The Sandy Hook Promise group, a gun violence prevention organization, has released a new video to raise public awareness and prevent "tomorrow’s" school shootings in memory of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which left 27 people dead.

    The group issued a faux news broadcast, based on the interviews with pupils, teachers and passers-by, talking about the shooting that will take place at their school the very next day and troublesome signs they might have observed but failed to recognize or tell others about.

    The footage shows a "typical" situation after the incident, when  students are questioned they start remembering weird things about the perpetrator’s behavior:

    “He told some of us that his dad kept a gun in his closet and he always talked about using it on … the people that bullied him,” one student says. “Tomorrow I’ll probably say that I wish I told someone.”

    READ MORE: Connecticut Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Sandy Hook Families’ Gun Appeal

    In the meantime, the police say that the investigators will find out that the shooter has been talking about his plans on social media for weeks.

    The video, released to promote the group’s “Know the Signs” program, shows the importance of preventing gun violence before it starts, the only thing that each of us has to know is how to see and recognize warning signs that may result in a tragedy.

    (File) Nicole Hockley, center, speaks in front of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, rear from left, Ron Conway of SV Angel, and San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon at a Sandy Hook Promise news conference in San Francisco, Thursday, March 14, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu
    (File) Nicole Hockley, center, speaks in front of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, rear from left, Ron Conway of SV Angel, and San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon at a Sandy Hook Promise news conference in San Francisco, Thursday, March 14, 2013

    The Sandy Hook Promise, founded by two parents in the aftermath of school shooting in 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut seeks to raise $1 million for its programs through donations received in response to their public service announcements and a tribute song “The Dreaming Kind,” which was recorded by famous artist Sheryl Crow.

    Another powerful film titled Evan was done by BBDO New York advertising agency for Sandy Hook Promise last year and featured an unexpected twist. While one of the students was thoroughly planning a school shooting, others, including Evan, were counting down the days to summer holidays, and didn’t notice any signs. The video has been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube, and won the Entertainment Gold Lion at Cannes.

    The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting happened on December 14, 2012, when  20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 20 first-graders, six staff members, and then shot himself in the head.

    Related:

    Judge Rules Sandy Hook Lawsuit Against Gun Manufacturers Can Move Forward
    Two Years On: Sandy Hook Parents Sue Gun Company
    Second Anniversary of US Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
    Newtown Votes to Demolish Sandy Hook Killer’s Home
    Tags:
    Sandy Hook, shooting, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok