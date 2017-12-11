Judge Rules US Military Should Allow Transgender Recruits Starting January

A US federal judge has ruled that the country's military should accept transgender recruits starting January 2018.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Despite President Donald Trump's request to put the transgender policy on hold, a US federal judge has ruled that the military should accept transgender recruits beginning in January 2018.

"The court will not stay its preliminary injunction pending defendants’ appeal," the ruling, issued on Monday, said.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia considered four facts when making the decision, including whether issuance of the stay would harm other parties and the public interest, the document said.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said the Court was not convinced by the Trump administration's declaration claiming the defendants would be irreparably injured if the policy is implemented.

In addition, defendants argued they would suffer extra costs and confusion, because they are already preparing to change the transgender policy. The argument has been rejected, according to the ruling.

In August, Trump ordered the US military to abandon former President Barack Obama's initiative to recruit transgender individuals for military service and banned the Defense Department from providing medical treatment — including sex-change operations — to service members suffering from a condition known as gender dysphoria.

Trump argued that gender dysphoria is a medical condition that should disqualify people from military service.

In October, a US federal judge blocked enforcement of Trump's transgender ban. A second judge for the US District Court for the District of Maryland issued an injunction that will prevent US military from carrying out the president's action on November 22.