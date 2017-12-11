Register
21:49 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Men holding signs reading Black Lives Matter march in the 30th annual Kingdom Day Parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    US Police Shot More People as Previously Thought, Mostly Black People - Reports

    © AFP 2017/ ROBYN BECK
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US has been facing a persistent pattern of police shooting people, especially black Americans.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Police officers across the United States shot at 4,098 Americans between 2010 and 2016, double the amount previously known with a higher number of those shot being black, Vice News reported Monday.

    According to the outlet, of the 4,098 Americans shot between 2010-2016, 1,378 resulted in fatalities and 2,720 were non-fatal, while as many as 700 police missed their targets altogether. Roughly 967 were shot and wounded but survived.

    Vice News said their data was retrieved from 50 police departments in the United States representing 148,000 officers serving 54 million people. The data shows that police shoot black people at a higher rate than any other data analysis has previously shown.

    Charlotte Protest Police Shooting of Keith Lamont Scott
    © REUTERS/ Reuters
    Did Media Incite Charlotte Riots by Burying Fact Cop in Shooting Was Also Black?
    The report claimed that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions had "gutted" the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The Office conducted federal training and accountability programs for local police departments.

    Cities that adopted the Justice Department's recommendations saw a 32 percent decline in officer-involved shootings in the first year, but Sessions believes the federal government should not get involved in local policing matters.

    Over the past year, the United States has been dealing with a number of high profile police killings of mostly African-American men, spurring a national debate around the issue of an excessive police force and racial profiling.

    READ MORE: Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty to 2015 Shooting of Unarmed Black Man in South Carolina

    A 2015 case of then-policeman Michael Slager, shooting eight times in 50-year-old Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina, sparked so-called Black Lives Matter protests. The shooting case was seen as part of a persistent pattern of police killing black Americans, while Charleston activists called for the mayor’s resignation and demanded citizen oversight of policing.

    In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, gun rights advocates carry rifles while protesting outside the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas
    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay, File
    Gun Rights Group: US Should Push Law to Arm Civilians in Wake of Mass Shootings
    After a rash of high-profile police killings of African Americans, then-President Barack Obama called for a Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which recommended policy, oversight, training, education, and community engagement, as ways to help bridge the divide between police and the communities that they were sworn to protect.

    Earlier this year, a group of researchers, led by the University of Louisville, Kentucky, conducted a study, analyzing information on 990 police killings since 2015. Through their analysis, researchers sought to discern whether police implicitly deem certain ethnic groups more threatening, and found that there were half as many black victims of police killings as white in 2015, but that there were more unarmed black victims than white.

    Related:

    US Footballers, National Anthems and Protests Still Can't Stop Black Shootings
    Ex-Atlanta Cop Charged With Murder After Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man
    US Police Arrest 41 Protesters Angry Over Officers Shooting of Black Youth
    Tags:
    shooting, police, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok