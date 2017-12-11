Five Latest Attacks in New York City

- 2017 Vehicular Attack. On October 31, 2017, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov drove a truck into a bike path in Lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring 11 others. US authorities are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack, with Daesh taking responsibility for it.
- 2017 Stabbing Attack. On March 20, 2017, James Harris Jackson fatally stabbed Timothy Jackson, an African-American man. He later surrendered to police and said he was planning a larger racially-motivated attack.
- 2016 Bombing. On September 17, 2016, a homemade pressure cooker bomb went off in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, as part of a series of bombings in New York City and New Jersey. No one was killed by the explosion, yet 31 people were injured. The perpetrator, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, was captured and his actions were allegedly influenced by extremist Islamic ideology. On October 16, 2017, he was found guilty of eight charges, including using a weapon of mass destruction.
- 2014 Shooting. On December 20, 2014, Ismaaiyl Abdullah Brinsley ambushed and killed two on-duty New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers. His actions were allegedly motivated by revenge. The suspect fled the scene and later committed suicide.
- 2014 Stabbing Attack. On October 23, 2014, a hatchet-wielding man attacked four NYPD officers in Queens, injuring three, including two police officers and a civilian. The perpetrator, Zale H. Thompson, was shot and killed by police. The incident was classified as an act of terrorism.
