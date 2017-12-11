Register
11 December 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Pensacola, Florida, U.S. December 8, 2017

    'Fake News Campaign': Donald Trump’s Infatuation Still Going at Full Steam

    US
    US President Donald Trump, well-known for his “fake news” mantra, has once again blasted media organizations and their journalists for reporting lies.

    President Trump has repeatedly accused different media outlets of reporting lies, with CNN and ABC involved in recent cases. He tweeted that CNN was “caught red-handed” with fake news on Russian meddling. According to the report, the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., received an email, giving him access to some hacked documents of the Democratic Party from WikiLeaks, on September 4, 2016, before they had been made public. However, the date was wrong: the email was sent on September 14, after the material was officially published.

    ​Blasting CNN on his Twitter feed, Trump recalled Brian Ross of ABC News for another incorrect story, reporting that Trump, while still a candidate for president, had directed Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, to establish contact with the Kremlin.

    ​This weekend President Trump’s criticism targeted Dave Weigel, a journalist from The Washington Post, who had erroneously downsized the audience at Trump’s rally in Florida. Trump had previously boasted that arena, where he urged people to vote for Roy Moore, accused of sexual misconduct, in the Senate election, was “packed to the rafters”:

    ​In the meantime, Weigel apologized for tweeting a photo of a mostly empty arena before the rally on his personal account, and deleted the picture, minutes after Trump’s “Twitter storm.”

    ​While Weigel explained that “everything he said on Twitter was a joke,” Trump couldn’t be stopped anymore; he went as far as to demand that he should be fired:

    ​Trump is well-known for being rather eloquent in everything concerning media slamming, and this time was no exception: he ended up calling the “Fake News Media” and journalists publishing purposely false stories “a stain on America.”

    ​The recent “fake news” scandal didn’t go unnoticed on social media. While some users questioned Weigel’s professional skills…

    Others didn’t miss a chance to lash out at Trump…

    ​Ever since Trump assumed office, he’s been attacking media organizations and their journalists for being “truly dishonest”, “fake”, “bad”, and “crooked”, which, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, may result in the incitement of violence toward media.

    READ MORE: Trump Urges US Intel Panel to Investigate American Media Spreading 'Fake News'

    Fake News, ABC News, The Washington Post, CNN, Donald Trump, United States
