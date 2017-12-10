Register
    Roy Moore, GOP Senate candidate and former chief justice on the Alabama Supreme Court speaking during the annual Family Research Council's Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shorham Hotel in Washington, DC

    Roy Moore's Strategist: 'This is Donald Trump on Trial in Alabama'

    © AFP 2017/ MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERIC
    GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, accused of numerous cases involving sexual misconduct, bids to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former seat in Alabama's special election on December 12.

    Dean Young, Roy Moore's chief strategist, has urged Alabama residents on ABC's "This Week" to vote for the Republican Senate candidate if they want the president's program to be implemented in the state.

    "This is Donald Trump on trial in Alabama," Young stated, adding that the special election was "ground zero" for Trump.

    Speaking about the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct Roy Moore has been facing, including assault and sexual encounters with underage teenagers when he was in his early 30s, the strategist has claimed that the women aren't credible. 

    US President Donald Trump has urged Alabama voters to "get out and vote" for Moore, mocking his Democratic Party rival Doug Jones during the Pensacola rally, which took place several miles away from the Alabama border and inside one of Alabama's largest media markets.

    READ MORE: Sweet Home Alabama: Twitter Outraged by Trump's Endorsement of Roy Moore

    Addressing the rally with his "Make America Great Again" speech, the president had called Moore's democratic rival too liberal for Alabama and warned that Republicans can't afford to lose a vote in the Senate, where they hold a 52-48 majority.

    Donald Trump has cast doubts on the accusers and has described Jones as a "liberal puppet" of Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

    GOP's Reaction

    Soon after the allegations of sexual misconduct against Ray Moore had been revealed, many GOP members, including Paul Ryan, had urged him to leave the race, withdrawing their endorsements of the candidate.

    Commenting on the issue, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that Moore would face an ethics probe, also calling him to step aside from the election.

    Multiple Republicans revoked their endorsements of Moore after several women alleged that he made sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers. Roy Moore has denied the claim that in 1979 he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, but admitted in an interview last month that he may have dated women in their late teens around that time.

    Tags:
    election, Republican Party (United States), Roy Moore, Donald Trump, Alabama
