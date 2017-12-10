Register
21:33 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Homosexuality

    Gay Men Have Higher Salaries Than Straight Men in US - Study

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    311

    Researchers assume that the new trend might be connected with the fact that attitudes toward homosexual men have significantly improved over the last few years, according to Quartz at Work.

    "Gay Penalty"

    Two US economists, Christopher Carpenter and Samuel Eppink, discovered that full-time employed gay men in the United States earn, on average, 10 percent more money than straight men with similar jobs.

    The change has demonstrated a positive tendency compared to previous years when gay men had a lower salary than similarly employed straight men.

    "Lesbian Premium"

    Gay pride flag
    © Flickr/ Kevin Wong
    US DoS Apologizes for Past Discrimination of Homosexual Employees - Kerry
    The economists' research also showed a similar discrepancy in the salaries of lesbian and straight women. According to their study, lesbian women earn about 9 percent more than heterosexual ones.

    Here, however, the situation has not changed much, as lesbians, on average, have earned more money than straight women for a long time now.

    Bisexual men and women were found to have lower salaries than both their homosexual and heterosexual colleagues.

    Supporters of same-sex marriage shouting slogans as they take part a rally and march in Sydney. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ PETER PARKS
    Social Media Explodes After Australian Woman Sacked for Opposition to Gay Marriage
    Possible Reasons Behind Pay Raise for Gay Men

    Although the economists couldn't name the exact reasons behind the increase in salaries for gay men, they assumed that the trend might be related to a positive change in attitudes toward homosexuals, which was reflected in a corresponding change in their pays.

    Another assumption is that gay men may have always had similar or even higher salaries compared to straight men, but most of them hadn't openly talk about their sexual orientation and thus were not available to scientists.

    Related:

    Low Blood Supply Sees Hong Kong Red Cross End Lifetime Donation Ban on Gay Men
    Born to Be Gay? Scientists Develop AI 'Gaydar' to Predict Sexual Orientation
    Ex-Gay Porn Star Working as German Spy on Trial After Posing as Jihadi for Fun
    Tags:
    salaries, pay, homosexuality, gay, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon, Which the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok