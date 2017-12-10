At Least 2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Into House in San Diego - Reports

Engine failure occurred shortly after the plane had taken off from the airport.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least two people were killed and two injured after a small plane crashed into a house in the Clairemont neighborhood in US city of San Diego, the Fox 5 broadcaster reported citing officials.

The plane, which was carrying four people, crashed at about 4:40 p.m. local time (00:40 GMT, Sunday), causing a fire, the broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the chief of the local fire-rescue department, the pilot reported an engine failure shortly after the plane had taken off from the airport. Fire crews arrived several minutes after the crash had occurred and it took them some 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Nobody was reportedly in the house at the time of the crash. The two injured were taken to a local hospital.