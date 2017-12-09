'Candid' Talks: Tillerson Under Fire in EU After Trump's Decision on Jerusalem

The US president's plan to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which he announced Wednesday, has taken the international community by storm.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson received a lengthy reprimand from his European colleagues during his recent five-day tour through Europe.

Speaking to journalists later, Tillerson confessed that he experienced what diplomats politely call "candid" discussions.

The criticism came following the Jerusalem decision announced by US President Donald Trump.

Trump's announcement that he would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the embassy there from Tel Aviv has caused concern in a number of countries around the world.

The decision has been opposed almost by all US allies, except for Israel. Many politicians fear that the decision could complicate the situation in the region and might lead to a division within the international community.