NCTC: Trump’s Jerusalem Stunt Certain to Trigger Wave of Violence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will trigger an outbreak of violence and terrorism across the region, National Counterterrorism Center Director Nicholas Rasmussen said on Friday.
"There is no doubt but that in the short term there will be an increase in violence and we are at greater risk in terms of diplomatic threat perception," Rasmussen told an audience at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Millions Palestinians Are Trapped In Gaza, With Over 40% Children.#QudsCapitalOfPalestine@____Sahil____ @i_marwadi @NausheenF12 pic.twitter.com/awbkKmMGoV— Fouzia Sheeren #SFT (@sheerenfouzia) 8 декабря 2017 г.
At least two Palestinian protesters were killed during Friday's Palestinian "Day of Rage" against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
"I can't tell you how long that will extend… But in the near term in the security environment big chunks of the Middle East will be more complicated," Rasmussen advised.
