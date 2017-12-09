NCTC: Trump’s Jerusalem Stunt Certain to Trigger Wave of Violence

According to the Palestinian Red Cross, more than 760 people were injured amid ongoing unrest across the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem over Washington's decision to recognize the ancient city as the capital of Israel.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will trigger an outbreak of violence and terrorism across the region, National Counterterrorism Center Director Nicholas Rasmussen said on Friday.

"There is no doubt but that in the short term there will be an increase in violence and we are at greater risk in terms of diplomatic threat perception," Rasmussen told an audience at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

At least two Palestinian protesters were killed during Friday's Palestinian "Day of Rage" against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"I can't tell you how long that will extend… But in the near term in the security environment big chunks of the Middle East will be more complicated," Rasmussen advised.