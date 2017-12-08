Register
    President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington

    God Bless United Shtesh? Results of Trump's Medical Exam to Be Made Public

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    This is what happens when you, as President of the United States, fail to articulate your words properly when delivering a speech about the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    The White House has announced that US President Donald Trump will go through a physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center early in 2018 and will make the results public.

    The announcement came after Trump slurred some words when delivering a keynote speech on recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    In particular, the 71-year old had troubles with the words that included the letter "s," voicing some of them as "sh", NBC News reported, quoting Trump as saying at the end of the speech a sort "God bless the United Shtesh."

    All this prompted many to speculate about Trump's dental or health problems, in what was rejected by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who said that "the President's throat was dry, nothing more than that."

    READ MORE: 'Presi-Dent': 'Tonight Show' Mocks Trump's Slurred Speech (VIDEO)

    "He does have a physical scheduled for the first part of next year, the full physical that most presidents go through," Sanders said, adding that "those records will be released by the doctor following that."

