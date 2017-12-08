'Presi-Dent': 'Tonight Show' Mocks Trump's Slurred Speech (VIDEO)

While the US President Donald Trump was delivering a statement on the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, he slurred some words, something which didn’t go unnoticed by parts of the watching world.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon burst into laughter as he listened to Trump’s speech, and some people suggested that his dentures were falling out. Fallon went as far as to present a “commercial” for a product that Trump could possibly use or advertise:

“The makers of Poligrip and Polident are proud to introduce their newest product — Presi-Dent. The official denture adhesive worn by Donald Trump.”

The commercial encourages you to “apply Presi-Dent very thoroughly” not to get into the same problems that Trump faced. The tagline almost writes itself: “Presi-dent: the best choicsh for your teeth.”

Trump’s vocal stumble made the “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah launch the #Donalddentures hashtag, which went viral on Twitter.

"United Shirts"? Why did he say that? Does donald have dentures? I mean, it's okay if someone needs them, you know, like if they are really old or something. #DonaldDentures — Adam Sklena (@a_sklena) 7 декабря 2017 г.

"White House says President Trump's throat was merely dry when he seemed to slur his words during address on Israel." #Donalddentures #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PzU5L3eJZA — CeeKae (@CowieKaunweigh) 7 декабря 2017 г.

The White House has officially called all speculation over Trump’s health “ridiculous”, saying that the problem was in the President’s dry throat. Nonetheless, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House spokesperson, added that Trump would undergo a full physical examination.