08 December 2017
    Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be the next FBI director on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2017.

    FBI Director Defends Agency Against Trump Twitter Attack

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Days after US President Donald Trump, notorious for being very active on his Twitter feed, slammed the FBI, the bureau’s director responded to Trump’s attack at an oversight hearing.

    Christopher Wray, who was appointed to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation by the US President just four months ago, did not hesitate to defend the agents, analysts and other personnel working to ensure the nation’s security following an avalanche of tweets by Trump, calling the bureau a biased institution, whose reputation was damaged by former director James Comey. Before testifying publicly in his first congressional hearing, Wray sent out a morale-boosting message to the agency’s employees.

    "There is no shortage of opinions out there, but what I can tell you is that the FBI that I see is tens of thousands of agents and analysts and staff working their tails off to keep Americans safe,” Wray said in his opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee. “The FBI that I see is tens of thousands of brave men and women working as hard as they can to keep people they will never know safe from harm."

    Trump’s tweets followed a guilty plea from his former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, and were full of harsh criticism targeting the bureau, although he pointed out that he would “make it great again”:

    Others went as far as to call him “just as corrupt as Comey” and to say he was appointed to ruin the agency:

    Recently, the FBI found itself entangled in a scandal concerning Trump’s possible ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential elections and an investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for her government email. The firing of James Comey exacerbated the situation, and made Wray’s tenure even more challenging. 

    Tags:
    scandal, FBI director, Donald Trump, Christopher Wray, United States
