US Congress Passes Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate passed the measure 84 to 14 shortly after the US House passed the bill on Thursday
"The Senate just passed a 2-week funding bill that will maintain our military and provide states with the certainty to continue children’s health insurance program while a longer bipartisan agreement is finalized," Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.
GOP lawmaker says next spending bill won't include key ObamaCare payments https://t.co/X1IFvTPhTF pic.twitter.com/pqrJClAYcd— The Hill (@thehill) 8 декабря 2017 г.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier wrote on Twitter that negotiators were "making good headway" on a budget package that would benefit US military and correspond with immediate priorities.
Schumer noted that nobody would want to see a government shutdown, despite President Donald Trump saying that it could happen.
