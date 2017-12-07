Three Dead, Several Injured in New Mexico High School Shooting

Three people are dead and more than a dozen others injured after a gunman opened fire at New Mexico's Aztec High School Thursday morning.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, the shooter is dead and officials are still investigating the incident, which began around 9 a.m. local time. The New Mexico State Police have reported that the other two dead were students.

​"Right now everybody is on lockdown," a statement from the local Bloomfield Police Department says. "Right now everybody is safe."

Per the statement, the school will be held on lockdown for roughly "three to four hours." Nearby schools in the area have also been put on a preventative lockdown, AP reported.

"We have no reason to think there is any threat in Farmington at this time but we are taking this advance action in order to secure all of our schools," a Facebook post from New Mexico's Farmington Municipal Schools states.

​Authorities are currently clearing the school "room by room," the Daily Times reported.

​Families of the shooting victims have already been notified, Bryce Current, an official with the San Juan Sheriff's Office, told reporters.

Official have also begun to set up an area in the McGee Park Fairgrounds for parents to pick up their children.