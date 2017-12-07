Senator Al Franken Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (VIDEO)

On Thursday, Minnesota Senator Al Franken resigned from the United States Senate, he said in an announcement he made a day after a number of his Democratic colleagues called for him to step down following a growing number of allegations of sexual harassment.

"Today I am announcing that in the coming weeks I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate," Franken said on the Senate floor.

Franken claimed, however, that some of the allegations were not true and he was prepared to cooperate with investigators.

The senator said that he is resigning his seat but "not giving up his voice." He claimed he would continue to stand up for the things he believes in.

The majority of Democrats in the Senate demanded Franken to leave his post after a series of allegations that he was involved in sexual misconduct.

A woman tells CNN that Al Franken grabbed her buttocks while she was taking a photo with the sitting US senator in 2010. Franken says he doesn’t remember the photo and feels “badly” that she felt disrespected. https://t.co/MlOuFCqKai pic.twitter.com/yHTbGR34gC — CNN (@CNN) 20 ноября 2017 г.

In November, a woman publicly accused Franken of groping her when she was asleep. Following this allegation, another woman claimed Franken made unwanted sexual advancements toward her in 2006. More accusers reported allegations of sexual misconduct against Franken in the past several weeks.