Register
13:23 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Blackwater founder Erik Prince arrives for a closed meeting with members of the House Intelligence Committee, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington

    US House Democrat: Prince Must Reveal More Details to Intelligence Committee

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Erik Prince, the supporter of Donald Trump and founder of the private security contractor Blackwater testified earlier to the House Committee that former intelligence community members told him who was to blame for leaking information to the Washington Post about his business trip to the Seychelles.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The committee's ranking member Adam Schiff said in a statement that Erik Prince needs to reveal additional information to the House Intelligence Committee about his testimony on November 30.

    "The Committee must compel Price to testify on these matters, and we would hope that the Majority would also want this information given their determined focus on leaks of confidential and classified information," Schiff said on Wednesday.

    Paul Manafort, former advisor to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign, as he checks the teleprompters before Trump's speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AP Photo/ CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Special Counsel Mueller: Paul Manafort Writing Op-Ed with ‘Russian Intelligence’ Colleague
    According to a transcript of testimony released on Wednesday, the founder of Blackwater refused to identify the former intelligence operatives who leaked the information. However, Prince did agree to identify the individuals if they give him permission to reveal their names at a future time.

    Erik Prince met Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund in January in the Seychelles. US media indicated the purpose of the meeting was to set up an alleged backchannel for communications between Moscow and the Trump administration. Prince denied that allegation multiple times during his testimony.

    Adam Schiff also wants Prince to reveal to the House Intelligence Committe the sources in the New York City Police Department who fed him information about the Anthony Weiner investigation.

    Related:

    Russiagate Crusader Joins Panel Funded by Russian Bank Accused of Trump Contact
    Journalist: HuffPost Removes Story Challenging ‘Religious’ Belief in Russiagate
    'Coup d'Etat': As RussiaGate Probe Staggers On, Legal Fees Drown Trump Advisers
    RussiaGate's Anti-RT Repression: The Snake Eats Its Own Tail
    Analysts: US Media’s RussiaGate Claims Unraveling as Probe Goes Nowhere
    Tags:
    Russiagate, revelations, details, testimony, investigation, intelligence, allegations, House Intelligence Committee, Blackwater, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Erik Prince, Adam Schiff, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok