US House Democrat: Prince Must Reveal More Details to Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The committee's ranking member Adam Schiff said in a statement that Erik Prince needs to reveal additional information to the House Intelligence Committee about his testimony on November 30.
"The Committee must compel Price to testify on these matters, and we would hope that the Majority would also want this information given their determined focus on leaks of confidential and classified information," Schiff said on Wednesday.
Erik Prince met Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund in January in the Seychelles. US media indicated the purpose of the meeting was to set up an alleged backchannel for communications between Moscow and the Trump administration. Prince denied that allegation multiple times during his testimony.
Adam Schiff also wants Prince to reveal to the House Intelligence Committe the sources in the New York City Police Department who fed him information about the Anthony Weiner investigation.
