US House Democrat: Prince Must Reveal More Details to Intelligence Committee

Erik Prince, the supporter of Donald Trump and founder of the private security contractor Blackwater testified earlier to the House Committee that former intelligence community members told him who was to blame for leaking information to the Washington Post about his business trip to the Seychelles.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The committee's ranking member Adam Schiff said in a statement that Erik Prince needs to reveal additional information to the House Intelligence Committee about his testimony on November 30.

"The Committee must compel Price to testify on these matters, and we would hope that the Majority would also want this information given their determined focus on leaks of confidential and classified information," Schiff said on Wednesday.

© AP Photo/ CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Special Counsel Mueller: Paul Manafort Writing Op-Ed with ‘Russian Intelligence’ Colleague

According to a transcript of testimony released on Wednesday, the founder of Blackwater refused to identify the former intelligence operatives who leaked the information. However, Prince did agree to identify the individuals if they give him permission to reveal their names at a future time.

Erik Prince met Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund in January in the Seychelles. US media indicated the purpose of the meeting was to set up an alleged backchannel for communications between Moscow and the Trump administration. Prince denied that allegation multiple times during his testimony.

Adam Schiff also wants Prince to reveal to the House Intelligence Committe the sources in the New York City Police Department who fed him information about the Anthony Weiner investigation.