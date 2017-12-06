Trump Reportedly Deems Pet Ownership 'Low Class'

If one of Trump’s staffers is to be believed, the current occupant of White House apparently regards pet ownership as something not befitting a top government official.
A presidential adviser, cited by The Hill, reportedly said that Donald Trump took a dim view of Pence’s intent to move some of his pets – which at the time included a snake, a rabbit and two cats – to Washington DC.
Also, it appears that Donald Trump became the first US president in 150 years who did not bring a pet to the White House.
