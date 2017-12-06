Trump Reportedly Deems Pet Ownership 'Low Class'

US President Donald Trump apparently disagrees on at least one issue with his VP Mike Pence, and that issue is pets.

If one of Trump’s staffers is to be believed, the current occupant of White House apparently regards pet ownership as something not befitting a top government official.

A presidential adviser, cited by The Hill, reportedly said that Donald Trump took a dim view of Pence’s intent to move some of his pets – which at the time included a snake, a rabbit and two cats – to Washington DC.

"He was embarrassed by it; he thought it was so low class… He thinks the Pences are yokels," the adviser said.

Also, it appears that Donald Trump became the first US president in 150 years who did not bring a pet to the White House.