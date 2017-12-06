Jay Sekulow Debunks Reports on Mueller Subpoena for Trump Financial Records

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Tuesday that Mueller issued a subpoena to Germany's Deutsche Bank for documents related to Trump and his family.

Media reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena for President Donald Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank are false, the president's lawyer Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have confirmed that the news reports that the Special Counsel had subpoenaed financial records relating to the President are false. No subpoena has been issued or received. We have confirmed this with the bank and other sources," Sekulow said.

According to the US-based media reports, Germany's major Deutsche Bank was above suspicion of the US Special Counsel Robert Mueller and was reportedly asked to provide the background information about the alleged financial and monetary transactions of Trump and his associates.

The US authorities have already received the key documents, the media reports said.

Meantime, Handelsblatt's sources, privy to the matter, did not specify whether Mueller has requested the information about the bank account of Trump himself or of his entourage. Apart from Trump, his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are also the clients of the Deutsche Bank.

The representatives of the bank have earlier indicated that the financial entity was committed to cooperating with investigative bodies.

"Deutsche Bank works always and everywhere in all the countries in cooperation with investigative bodies," the banks's representatives said.

The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in last year's US presidential election. Another investigation into the purported interference is conducted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice under the guidance of Mueller.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the claims of interference stressing that no evidence was offered to substantiate the allegations.