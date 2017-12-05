Register
10:28 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a barista at a Grab-N-Go Bikini Hut espresso stand holds money as she waves to a customer, just outside the city limits of Everett, Wash., in Snohomish County. Seven bikini baristas and the owner of a chain of the coffee stands called Hillbilly Hotties sued the city of Everett, Washington, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, saying two recently passed ordinances banning bare skin violate their right to free expression.

    US Judge Allows Bikini Barista Stands to Stay Open During Lawsuit (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    433

    A US federal judge on Monday granted a preliminary injunction allowing bikini-clad baristas at Washington State's Hillbilly Hotties to continue operating while the company's lawsuit makes its way through court.

    The lawsuit, filed by seven baristas, among them the owner of the coffee stands, was directed against two ordinances issued by the state's City of Everett, which attempted to impose a workplace dress code and redefine lewd conduct that would prohibit the establishment from operating, AP reported.

    ​The dress code ordinance, calling for workers to sport at least tank tops and shorts, specifically applied to employees working at "quick service" restaurants like Hillbilly Hotties.

    While the city attempted to ban the scantily-clad women from showing off their skin, US District Court Judge Marsha Pechman ultimately determined that the ordinances were "likely void for vagueness under the Fourteenth Amendment" and that the "Dress Code Ordinance likely violates [the women's] right to free speech under the First Amendment."

    "This is just another step in the progress of women's rights," Jovana Edge, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said in a statement regarding the judge's injunction.

    "A lot of us are moms or they're girls trying to put ourselves through school. The economy — it's pretty rough right now and it's nice to have that extra money," Kristen McMahon, one of the baristas not named in the lawsuit, told local station Q13. "I think it's ridiculous. I think [the city] really put a bad name for us."

    "They were talking about us doing prostitution or saying that there's a bunch of crime here and it's not true — I see more bad things happen at McDonald's in town," McMahon added.

    ​In its initial adoption of the measures, city officials cited several sex offenses that involved bikini barista shops operating as drive-thru strip clubs, Fox News reported.

    Responding to the judge's decision, a spokesperson for the City of Everett told the news station that officials "are in the process of evaluating the court's ruling."

    "Once the review is completed a determination will be made about how to proceed," the statement read.

    Related:

    Barista Robot Appears at US Coffee Kiosk
    Barista Championship Competitors Make Coffee and Juggle Saucers
    Tags:
    bikini, barista, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok