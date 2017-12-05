Register
21:27 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Chief Justice Roy Moore had said some judges have found new rights for gay unions that didn't exist before and the only way to stop them is with a state-initiated constitutional amendment.

    Want Some Moore? Republican Party Resumes its Support for Alabama's Roy Moore

    © AP Photo/ Dave Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Republican Party (GOP) had previously backed away from the controversial senatorial candidate, who was accused of sexual harassment by a number of women.

    Just three weeks after distancing itself from Roy Moore, the candidate in the upcoming race for a seat in the US Senate, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has reportedly reversed its stance, resuming the flow of financial support to Moore's campaign.

    The change of heart comes after President Donald Trump voiced his support for the embattled candidate, who has been caught in a sexual assault row.

    READ MORE: For Moore: Trump Endorses Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Despite Sexual Misconduct

    On Monday, the US President tweeted his support for Moore before calling the former judge and urging him:  "Go get 'em, Roy."

    "Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive tax cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama," the tweet read.

    "We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!"

    A senior RNC official told Breitbart News that the Party will "stand with the President" in supporting the Alabama judge.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik/
    What Does the Roy Moore Controversy Say About Our Politics and Society?
    Following the appointment of Jeff Session as the US Attorney General, the US Senate seat from Alabama remained vacant.

    Moore, who served as the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, has become the GOP's top pick for the race after beating Luther Strange in the primaries.

    However, Moore has been entangled in a sexual harassment scandal when two women came forward, alleging that the former judge sexually harassed them.

    READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel's Troll Campaign Against Roy Moore Sets Twitter Ablaze

    Leigh Corfman told the Washington Post that Moore forced her to perform sexual acts when she was just 14 years old, whilst Beverly Nelson claimed that the GOP candidate forcefully touched her breasts in a car.

    A number of other women revealed that they had relationships with Moore during their teenage years, despite the significant age difference with the judge.

    Judge Roy Moore participates in the Mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day Program in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, U.S., November 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Marvin Gentry
    Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore 'Should Step Aside' Amid Sex Allegations - Speaker Ryan
    These allegations forced Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, to call upon the candidate to "step aside" if he "cares about the values and the people who he claims to care about."

    Similarly, when asked about the allegations against Moore, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he "believes the women."

    Moore dismisses these claims as a plot to undermine his campaign by the liberal establishment.

    "I do not know any of these women, did not date any of these women and have not engaged in any sexual misconduct with anyone," Moore declared at a campaign rally last week, the Guardian reports.

    Twitter did not take kindly to the RNC's decision.

    Related:

    Roy Moore Scandal in AL, GOP 'Chaos' After Tuesday's 'Blue Tide' Elections
    New Assault Allegations Against Roy Moore, More Trouble for Senate GOP
    Octogenarian Michigan Democrat Conyers Outed as Latest Lothario, Faces Charges
    Tags:
    endorsement, allegation, sexual abuse, controversy, elections, Republican Party, Republican National Committee (RNC), US Congress, US House of Representatives, US Senate, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Donald Trump, Roy Moore, Alabama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok