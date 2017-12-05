Want Some Moore? Republican Party Resumes its Support for Alabama's Roy Moore

The Republican Party (GOP) had previously backed away from the controversial senatorial candidate, who was accused of sexual harassment by a number of women.

Just three weeks after distancing itself from Roy Moore, the candidate in the upcoming race for a seat in the US Senate, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has reportedly reversed its stance, resuming the flow of financial support to Moore's campaign.

The change of heart comes after President Donald Trump voiced his support for the embattled candidate, who has been caught in a sexual assault row.

On Monday, the US President tweeted his support for Moore before calling the former judge and urging him: "Go get 'em, Roy."

"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive tax cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama," the tweet read.

"We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!"

A senior RNC official told Breitbart News that the Party will "stand with the President" in supporting the Alabama judge.

Following the appointment of Jeff Session as the US Attorney General, the US Senate seat from Alabama remained vacant.

Moore, who served as the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, has become the GOP's top pick for the race after beating Luther Strange in the primaries.

However, Moore has been entangled in a sexual harassment scandal when two women came forward, alleging that the former judge sexually harassed them.

Leigh Corfman told the Washington Post that Moore forced her to perform sexual acts when she was just 14 years old, whilst Beverly Nelson claimed that the GOP candidate forcefully touched her breasts in a car.

A number of other women revealed that they had relationships with Moore during their teenage years, despite the significant age difference with the judge.

These allegations forced Speaker of the HousePaul Ryan, to call upon the candidate to "step aside" if he "cares about the values and the people who he claims to care about."

Similarly, when asked about the allegations against Moore, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he "believes the women."

Moore dismisses these claims as a plot to undermine his campaign by the liberal establishment.

"I do not know any of these women, did not date any of these women and have not engaged in any sexual misconduct with anyone," Moore declared at a campaign rally last week, the Guardian reports.

