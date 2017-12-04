Trump: 'Flynn's Life is Ruined as He Lied to FBI,' 'Nothing Happened' to Clinton

Last week, Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian ambassador to the US.

Echoing his Twitter statements comparing the probe into his former rival's in the presidential election email account with Michael Flynn's case, US President Donald Trump has stated, "Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI and nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and they destroyed his life. I think it's a shame."

"Well, I feel badly for General Flynn, I feel very badly," Trump told reporters, adding that "he's led a very strong life."

Commenting on Michael Flynn's guilty plea over charges that he made false statements to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak, Trump has previously said that there was "no collusion," while calling the actions of his former adviser "lawful."

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, claims that Flynn's conversation with the Russian envoy influenced Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to postpone the response to new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by then President Barack Obama in December are "absurd."



Previously, Sergei Kislyak, who finished his mission as the Russian envoy to the US this summer, emphasized that during his meeting with Michael Flynn, the parties discussed issues solely important to Russian-US cooperation, mainly the fight against terrorism.

Flynn is the fourth member of the Trump campaign to face charges in what has been dubbed a "witch hunt" by President Donald Trump, with former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates placed under house arrest over charges on 12 counts, and former foreign policy adviser George Papadopolous, who had admitted lying to the FBI.

Probe Into Clinton's Email

The Justice Department and the FBI closed the Clinton investigation in July 2015 without filing criminal charges even though then FBI Director James Comey revealed that Clinton had communicated classified information on numerous occasions via the private server.

The FBI reopened the probe prior to the November 8, 2016 presidential election. However, the agency stood by its earlier decision not to prosecute Clinton, who later blamed Comey, alongside Russia, for her election loss.