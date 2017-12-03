Fiction-Like Memoir On Trump’s Campaign: Would Public Believe Ex Aides?

Press secretary Hope Hicks steaming Trump’s pants on the go, Trump screaming at his top aides and splashing out endless instructive tirades, all to the unbearably loud sounds of Elton John’s singing – these are just a couple of landmark episodes from a book by Trump’s ex-campaign managers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.

The memoir, "Let Trump be Trump", due to be released on Tuesday, depicts in surreal colors Trump’s chaotic presidential campaign, with Lewandowky and the rest of Trump’s neophyte political aides present, as reported by The Washington Post.

They learn on the fly, plunging into one crisis after another, eventually taking for granted Trump’s propensity to fly off the handle.

"Sooner or later, everybody who works for Donald Trump will see a side of him that makes you wonder why you took a job with him in the first place," the authors wrote. "His wrath is never intended as any personal offense, but sometimes it can be hard not to take it that way. The mode that he switches into when things aren’t going his way can feel like an all-out assault; it’d break most hardened men and women into little pieces."

The flight piece by Lewandowski is no less remarkable, depicting Trump journeying on his helicopter when he suddenly learns that Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman and rival, who Lewandowski blames for his sacking, is trying to take Trump off televised shows and out himself in instead. On hearing that, Trump, infuriated as never before, orders the pilot to lower the helicopter and wait for him to make a call. He goes on to swear loudly, silencing his opponent, making it "one of the greatest takedowns in the history of the world."

Moreover, Lewandowski writes about Trump’s much spoken-of diet, which in essence consists of four major food groups: "McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke."

One would be right to interpret ironically Lewandowski’s description of campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks as "smart and private, with a nearly photographic memory," as the way the events unfolded proved the portrayal was far from reality, given the untested, highly chaotic campaign and the beginning of Trump’s presidency. Interestingly, for a number of social media users, Hope Hicks’s depiction – that of a lady perfectly attentive to detail — brought to memory the ongoing standoff between Michael Flynn and James Comey:

Lewandowski himself seems to be a controversial figure indeed; as for many he is consistently associated with Trump's circle of confidantes, however good or bad. But there are also voices storming him with criticism, calling him a liar, who has dirtied his hands and is now seeking popularity.

For the rest, the public appears to be divided over whether the memoir is true to life, or just made-up, like a good fiction story to have a decent laugh at.

